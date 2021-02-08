OSU softball: Beavers announce nonconference schedule

The Oregon State softball team announced its nonconference schedule for the 2021 season on Monday.

The Beavers will play the first of 18 nonconference games on Friday in Fullerton, California, with a 1 p.m. first pitch against Utah State followed by Cal State Fullerton at 3:30 p.m.

OSU plays the same two teams on Saturday and wraps up the trip at Loyola Marymount on Sunday.

OSU plays BYU on Feb. 26 in Tucson, Arizona, followed by games against Seattle U and Arizona on Feb. 27 and Colorado State on Feb. 28.

The Beavers head to Greeley, Colorado, to take on South Dakota and Colorado State on March 5, followed by games against Northern Colorado and Colorado State on March 6 and Northern Colorado again on March 7.

Their home opener will come on March 12, when Sacramento State visits Corvallis for a doubleheader. The Beavers then head to Eugene on March 13 to take on Nevada and Oregon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0