OSU softball: Beavers advance to Women's College World Series

Oregon State is going to the Women’s College World Series.

Pitchers Sarah Haendiges and Mariah Mazon combined for a four-hit shutout as Oregon State defeated Stanford 2-0 on Saturday afternoon to sweep the Super Regional series on the road. Oregon State won Friday night’s opener 3-1.

The Beavers scored the game’s only runs in the bottom of the first inning. Kiki Escobar and Eliana Gottlieb both singled and Frankie Hammoude drew a one-out walk to load the bases. Stanford starter Alana Vawter was able to get the second out of the inning on a strikeout, but Grace Messmer delivered a sharply hit single through the left side of the infield to score both Escobar and Gottlieb.

Haendiges gave up just two hits through the first four innings but got into trouble in the fifth when the Cardinal loaded the bases with one out on two singles and a walk. Oregon State coach Laura Berg turned to Mazon in the circle and the senior delivered, striking out the next two batters to end the threat.

Mazon did not allow a hit as she closed out the final 2⅔ innings. She had two strikeouts and no walks.

The Beavers tallied six hits in the contest. Mazon, Hammoude and Kaylah Nelsen each singled to load the bases in the sixth, but a line-out double play ended the inning.

This will be the second trip to the WCWS in Oregon State’s history. A squad anchored by first-team All-Americans Cambria Miranda and Stefanie Ewing qualified in 2006.

The Women’s College World Series begins on Thursday in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Pac-12 will have at least two representatives as Arizona swept its Super Regional against Mississippi State. Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas have also clinched spots in the final eight.

Two Super Regional games were played late Saturday night and those results were not available. Both of those series feature Pac-12 programs as Arizona State is facing Northwestern and UCLA is playing Duke.

Florida and Virginia Tech will play the decisive game of their Super Regional on Sunday.

