OSU softball: Beavers add two players

The Oregon State softball team has added Morgan Flesland and Kiana Nakamura to its 2021 signing class, coach Laura Berg announced Friday.

Flesland joins the Beavers as a pitcher/first base/outfielder from Colbert, Wash. She was an all-Washington selection in 2019, and was ranked among the top four pitchers in the state. Flesland helped her team reach as high as No. 15 in the PGF rankings at the U16 level, and made PGF Platinum Nationals one time.

“Morgan brings a special skill set being a lefty in the circle," Berg said. "She’s very athletic with a strong work ethic and will compete as a utility player as well.”

The daughter of Melanie and Stuart Flesland, Morgan was a member of the National Honor Society.

“I chose Oregon State because the strong academics combined with an elite softball program made OSU an irresistible choice,” Flesland said.

Nakamura is a middle-infielder/outfielder out of Redmond.. She led Ridgeview High School to a 5A state title in 2019, as well as a conference championship in 2018. Nakamura was a starting shortstop on her club team for three years, helping her team win Western Nationals in 2018.