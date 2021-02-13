OSU men's soccer: Beavers down Gonzaga to improve to 3-0

The Oregon State men’s soccer team took down Gonzaga 2-0 Saturday afternoon in a home game.

The win was the Beavers' third straight to open the season.

“I give Gonzaga a lot of credit,” said OSU coach Terry Boss. “They’re a physical team that caused some interesting problems for us. I was really proud of the way our group responded — I think we showed a lot of fight. I think there were times in the second half where we would have liked to take a little bit more control of the ball, but there was a great spirit in the group, and I couldn’t be more proud of the guys.”

Gloire Amanda scored twice in the match, bringing his season total to four goals in three matches. Carlos Moliner recorded assists on both goals, while Mouhameth Thiam notched his second assist of the campaign.

Oregon State held a 17-7 advantage in shots as the Beavers held their third consecutive clean sheet.

The Beavers created the first scoring chance of the match, as Sofiane Djeffal forced a save on a header from eight yards out seven minutes into the match. Adrian Crespo followed that up 10 minutes later with a curling effort from just outside the box, but it was also saved.