OSU women's soccer: Sydney Studer lands honor

Sydney Studer, a junior on the Oregon State women’s soccer team, has been named to Top Drawer Soccer’s Team of the Week.

Studer scored the Beavers' second goal of the season at Idaho. After her teammate, Kaillen Fried, sent a corner kick in front of the goal, Studer headed the ball into the net.

In addition to her offensive efforts, Studer anchored a defense that limited the Vandals to just five shots, including only two shots on goal.

The Oregon State women’s soccer team will return to competition on Wednesday with a road game at Portland.

In addition to Studer making Top Drawer Soccer’s Team of the Week, sophomore Brianna McReynolds earned an Honorable Mention from the organization.

