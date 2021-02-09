 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OSU women's soccer: Sydney Studer lands honor
OSU WOMEN'S SOCCER

OSU women's soccer: Sydney Studer lands honor

{{featured_button_text}}
Sydney Studer (copy)

Oregon State junior Sydney Studer has been named to Top Drawer Soccer's Team of the Week.

 Scobel Wiggins, Oregon State University

Sydney Studer, a junior on the Oregon State women’s soccer team, has been named to Top Drawer Soccer’s Team of the Week.

Studer scored the Beavers' second goal of the season at Idaho. After her teammate, Kaillen Fried, sent a corner kick in front of the goal, Studer headed the ball into the net.

In addition to her offensive efforts, Studer anchored a defense that limited the Vandals to just five shots, including only two shots on goal.

The Oregon State women’s soccer team will return to competition on Wednesday with a road game at Portland.

In addition to Studer making Top Drawer Soccer’s Team of the Week, sophomore Brianna McReynolds earned an Honorable Mention from the organization.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News