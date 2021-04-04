OSU women's soccer: Studer's hat trick powers Beavers

Junior midfielder Sydney Studer recorded her first career hat trick to give the Oregon State women’s soccer team a 3-1 Pac-12 win on Senior Day against Utah on Sunday afternoon on Paul Lorenz Field.
“I am super proud of the team for a two-win weekend in the Pac-12, which is extremely hard to do,” coach Matt Kagan said. “I give a lot of credit to the entire team because it was a team weekend. Set pieces were the big difference today. Sydney is the best player in the country in my opinion and she proved it today, she gets her head on everything.
“We were pretty stout defensively today as well. That is three quality performances in a row and hopefully we can keep it going next weekend against the Washington schools.”
Oregon State was quick off the first whistle, earning a corner kick in just the second minute. Kaillen Fried took the corner as it found the head of Studer to put the Beavers on top early.
Minutes later, Studer converted another set piece from a corner kick to put OSU up 2-0 in just the seventh minute off an assist from Brianna McReynolds.
Utah fired three shots towards the net in the first 17 minutes, but all sailed wide as Oregon State held on to its two goal lead. In the 30th minute, Bridgette Skiba made her first of five saves on the day after Utes’ Taliana Kaufusi looked to cut the deficit to one.
The Beavers defense held their ground as Utah fired two shots in the final two minutes of the first half that were kept from finding the back of the net. OSU took its two goal lead to halftime.
Once again, it was a set piece for Oregon State after earning a free kick from a Utah foul in the 63rd minute. Maddy Ellsworth found Studer in the box who completed the hat trick with a header, making it a 3-0 Beavers lead.
Despite being outshot in the game, OSU’s defense held down home-field to keep Utah scoreless until the 84th minute when its margin got cut to two at 3-1.
Oregon State will travel to Pullman, Washington to face Washington State on Friday.