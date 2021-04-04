OSU women's soccer: Studer's hat trick powers Beavers

Junior midfielder Sydney Studer recorded her first career hat trick to give the Oregon State women’s soccer team a 3-1 Pac-12 win on Senior Day against Utah on Sunday afternoon on Paul Lorenz Field.

“I am super proud of the team for a two-win weekend in the Pac-12, which is extremely hard to do,” coach Matt Kagan said. “I give a lot of credit to the entire team because it was a team weekend. Set pieces were the big difference today. Sydney is the best player in the country in my opinion and she proved it today, she gets her head on everything.

“We were pretty stout defensively today as well. That is three quality performances in a row and hopefully we can keep it going next weekend against the Washington schools.”

Oregon State was quick off the first whistle, earning a corner kick in just the second minute. Kaillen Fried took the corner as it found the head of Studer to put the Beavers on top early.

Minutes later, Studer converted another set piece from a corner kick to put OSU up 2-0 in just the seventh minute off an assist from Brianna McReynolds.