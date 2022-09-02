OSU women's soccer: Martinez scores twice in Beavers' 2-0 win over Boise State

McKenna Martinez scored twice on Thursday night as the Oregon State women's soccer team shut out Boise State 2-0 at Lorenz Field.

Martinez put the Beavers on the board in the 32nd minute and then scored again in the 52nd minute. Both goals were unassisted.

Oregon State dominated the contest, taking 16 shots to just six for Boise State. The Beavers also had a 7-3 edge in shots on goal and a 5-0 advantage in corner kicks.

Martinez’s four shots led the attack for the Beavers. Abby Schwartz tallied three shots and Valerie Tobias had a pair.

Junior goalkeeper Hailey Coll made three saves to record her first shutout of the season.

“I am extremely proud of the team,” said coach Lauren Sinacola. “We adjusted well throughout the entire game, scored some great goals and we were extremely solid defensively. Excited to take this momentum back on the road.”

The Beavers (3-0-2) will go on the road for the next three contests starting with a game at UC Davis at 10 a.m. Sunday.