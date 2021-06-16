OSU women's soccer: Ellsworth receives honor

Oregon State women’s soccer player Madison Ellsworth, a redshirt-sophomore, was named a recipient of the College Player Award of Distinction by the United Soccer Coaches (USC) on Wednesday.

Ellsworth, a defender, had two assists in her second full season, including her first career assist. She played 1,482 minutes, competing as the only field player with over 1,455 minutes on the field.

Ellsworth is one of 85 Division I women honored by the USC.

New this season, the USC established the College Player Award of Distinction for players based on one or more of the following criteria:

• Player has achieved quality performance on the field.

• Represented the highest ideals of team leadership.

• Exhibited quality character attributes, including sportsmanship and respect for teammates, opponents, officials, and the game in general.

• Made other significant contributions to the benefit of the program and the community.

