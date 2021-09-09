OSU women's soccer: Beavers top Irvine, improve to 7-0

IRVINE, Calif. — The Oregon State women's soccer team defeated UC Irvine 2-1 on Thursday afternoon for it's first victory over the Anteaters since 1994. The Beavers are now 7-0 on the season.

"It's always great to get a win on the road," coach Lauren Sinacola said. "UC Irvine is a strong team that made our lives very difficult. I'm proud of our effort and ability to finish the game out. We will take this win and learn a lot from it, and look forward to being back home against North Dakota."

Freshman Amaya Bautista posted her first collegiate goal off a header from senior Laura Galceran's corner kick to put the Beavers up 1-0 in the 39th minute. In the 77th minute, sophomore Valerie Tobias posted Oregon State's game-winning goal, finding the far post for her first collegiate goal. UC Irvine scored in the 85th minute, but the Beavers held strong defensively to improve to 4-0 on the road.

Senior goaltender Bridgette Skiba recorded six saves, improving to 6-0. The Beavers took 11 corner kicks and had seven shots on goal out of 12 shots total.

The Beavers will return to Lorenz Field to host North Dakota at 6 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0