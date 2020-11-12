OSU women's soccer: Beavers sign nine

The Oregon State women’s soccer team has signed nine athletes to its roster for the 2021 season, coach Matt Kagan announced Thursday.

Amaya Bautista, Juju Barker, Aaliyah Bluett, Aidan Brown, Carly Carraher, Isabelle Carrington, McKenna Martinez, Kendra McDaniel and Sawyer Service have all signed to join the Beavers next fall.

Bautista, Barker and Carrington are defenders. Bluett, Martinez and Carraher are forwards, Brown, Service and McDaniel are midfielders.

