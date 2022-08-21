OSU women's soccer: Beavers roll to 4-1 victory over Wyoming

The Oregon State women's soccer team struck early on Sunday afternoon in a 4-1 victory over Wyoming at Paul Lorenz Field.

Transfer Ava Benedetti put Oregon State on the board in the fourth minute. Sophomore forward McKenna Martinez added to the lead with a goal in the 16th minute, assisted by Amber Jackson.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Wyoming trimmed the deficit just before halftime, drawing a penalty kick which was converted by Jamie Tatum.

Oregon State responded quickly after the break. The Beavers forced a turnover in the Wyoming zone and Maddie Tetz got the ball to Martinez who knocked it home for a quick goal just 11 seconds into the half.

The Beavers added an insurance goal in the 76th minute. Sophomore midfielder Sawyer Service played a touch pass over the top of the Wyoming defense to set up Jackson for a wide open shot.

Oregon State dominated the action, taking 21 shots (seven on goal) to Wyoming's seven shots (three on goal). The Beavers had a 6-5 edge in corner kicks.

Benedetti is from Happy Valley and returns to her home state after starting her collegiate career at Arkansas.

"It's nice to be back. A big part of me coming back was being closer to family ... and representing the state," Benedetti. "I"m really, really glad to be back home."

The game was also a homecoming for Wyoming coach Colleen Corbin, who was a two-time All-American goalkeeper at Oregon State, graduating in 2012. Corbin is in her second year at Wyoming and led the team to an 8-10-1 record in 2021.

Oregon State (1-0-1) will play at Fresno State on Thursday.