 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OSU women's soccer: Beavers roll to 4-1 victory over Wyoming

  • 0
OSU Women's Soccer vs Wyoming 02

Oregon State Midfielder Sawyer Service (20) celebrates with Oregon State Forward McKenna Martinez (center) and teammates after a Martinez goal in the first 11 seconds of the second half during OSU's game against Wyoming at Paul Lorenz Field on Sunday, Aug. 21 in Corvallis.

 Logan Hannigan-Downs, Mid-Valley Media

The Oregon State women's soccer team struck early on Sunday afternoon in a 4-1 victory over Wyoming at Paul Lorenz Field.

Transfer Ava Benedetti put Oregon State on the board in the fourth minute. Sophomore forward McKenna Martinez added to the lead with a goal in the 16th minute, assisted by Amber Jackson. 

Wyoming trimmed the deficit just before halftime, drawing a penalty kick which was converted by Jamie Tatum.

Oregon State responded quickly after the break. The Beavers forced a turnover in the Wyoming zone and Maddie Tetz got the ball to Martinez who knocked it home for a quick goal just 11 seconds into the half.

The Beavers added an insurance goal in the 76th minute. Sophomore midfielder Sawyer Service played a touch pass over the top of the Wyoming defense to set up Jackson for a wide open shot.

People are also reading…

Oregon State dominated the action, taking 21 shots (seven on goal) to Wyoming's seven shots (three on goal). The Beavers had a 6-5 edge in corner kicks.

Benedetti is from Happy Valley and returns to her home state after starting her collegiate career at Arkansas.

"It's nice to be back. A big part of me coming back was being closer to family ... and representing the state," Benedetti. "I"m really, really glad to be back home."

The game was also a homecoming for Wyoming coach Colleen Corbin, who was a two-time All-American goalkeeper at Oregon State, graduating in 2012. Corbin is in her second year at Wyoming and led the team to an 8-10-1 record in 2021.

Oregon State (1-0-1) will play at Fresno State on Thursday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News