OSU women's soccer: Beavers roll to 4-1 victory over Wyoming

The Oregon State women's soccer team struck early on Sunday afternoon in a 4-1 victory over Wyoming at Paul Lorenz Field.
Transfer Ava Benedetti put Oregon State on the board in the fourth minute. Sophomore forward McKenna Martinez added to the lead with a goal in the 16th minute, assisted by Amber Jackson.
Wyoming trimmed the deficit just before halftime, drawing a penalty kick which was converted by Jamie Tatum.
Oregon State responded quickly after the break. The Beavers forced a turnover in the Wyoming zone and Maddie Tetz got the ball to Martinez who knocked it home for a quick goal just 11 seconds into the half.
The Beavers added an insurance goal in the 76th minute. Sophomore midfielder Sawyer Service played a touch pass over the top of the Wyoming defense to set up Jackson for a wide open shot.
Oregon State dominated the action, taking 21 shots (seven on goal) to Wyoming's seven shots (three on goal). The Beavers had a 6-5 edge in corner kicks.
Benedetti is from Happy Valley and returns to her home state after starting her collegiate career at Arkansas.
"It's nice to be back. A big part of me coming back was being closer to family ... and representing the state," Benedetti. "I"m really, really glad to be back home."
The game was also a homecoming for Wyoming coach Colleen Corbin, who was a two-time All-American goalkeeper at Oregon State, graduating in 2012. Corbin is in her second year at Wyoming and led the team to an 8-10-1 record in 2021.
Oregon State (1-0-1) will play at Fresno State on Thursday.