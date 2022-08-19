 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OSU women's soccer: Beavers rally for a draw in season opener

  • Updated
  • 0
Beavers Sports Logo Orange

Oregon State Caroline Duncan scored a goal in the final minutes against Eastern Washington on Thursday night as the Beavers earned a 1-1 draw in their women's soccer season opener at Lorenz Field.

The Eagles took the lead on a goal in the 28th minute by Kalista Kakou. Eastern Washington had the opportunity to extend the lead on a penalty kick in the 81st minute, but OSU keepeer Hailey Coll made the stop. That was one of Coll's two saves in the match.

Oregon State was then able to draw even on a counter attack in the 88th minute when Amber Jackson made the pass to Duncan for the equalizer.

McKenna Martinez led OSU with five shots, three on goal. Duncan, Ava Benedetti and Megin Turi each had two shots as the Beavers finished with 13 total shots on goal. 

Oregon State (0-0-1) will host Wyoming at 1 p.m. Sunday.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News