OSU women's soccer: Beavers rally for a draw in season opener

Oregon State Caroline Duncan scored a goal in the final minutes against Eastern Washington on Thursday night as the Beavers earned a 1-1 draw in their women's soccer season opener at Lorenz Field.

The Eagles took the lead on a goal in the 28th minute by Kalista Kakou. Eastern Washington had the opportunity to extend the lead on a penalty kick in the 81st minute, but OSU keepeer Hailey Coll made the stop. That was one of Coll's two saves in the match.

Oregon State was then able to draw even on a counter attack in the 88th minute when Amber Jackson made the pass to Duncan for the equalizer.

McKenna Martinez led OSU with five shots, three on goal. Duncan, Ava Benedetti and Megin Turi each had two shots as the Beavers finished with 13 total shots on goal.

Oregon State (0-0-1) will host Wyoming at 1 p.m. Sunday.