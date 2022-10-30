OSU women's soccer: Beavers rally for 3-1 win at Arizona State

The Oregon State women's soccer team snapped its skid with a 3-1 comeback win over Arizona State on Sunday afternoon in Tempe, Arizona.

"I am so proud of this team," said head coach Lauren Sinacola. "Obviously this season has been a difficult one, but this group hasn't stopped showing up. I'm so happy for them. The team was on a different level today and they truly deserve to have this winning feeling. I'm excited to take this momentum into our rivalry game. Go Beavs!"

Despite giving up an early goal on a penalty kick, the Beavers (5-10-3, 1-8-1 Pac-12) buckled down and rattled off three unanswered goals to tally their first league win of the season. The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute on the shot by Nicole Douglas.

Oregon State drew even with a goal by Amber Jackson in the 31st minute, assisted by McKenna Martinez and Lindsey Antonson.

The Beavers took a 2-1 lead in the 57th minute when Amaya Bautista scored off a Bryana Pizarro assist.

After an Oregon State corner kick, the Beavers kept up the pressure in the box and Pizarro knocked home a shot in the 67th minute to extend the lead.

Goalkeeper Hailey Coll made 10 saves to preserve the win.

The season will wrap up with the Rivalry Series game at 7 p.m. Friday at Oregon in Eugene.