OSU women's soccer: Beavers lose to Stanford

STANFORD, California — The Oregon State women’s soccer team scored a late-game goal but it was No. 23 Stanford taking the 3-1 win Friday night.

Junior Sydney Studer put the Beavers on the board in the 72nd minute as she scored the final goal of the night.

An offside call on Oregon State gave the ball to the Cardinal early on in the 71st minute. Stanford brought the ball to the OSU goalie box where Studer stole it and crossed the field to score the goal.

Bridgette Skiba saved three shots while the Cardinal held a slight 13-12 lead in shots.

The Beavers will stay in the Bay Area to play No. 22 California on Sunday for an afternoon match.

