OSU women's soccer: Beavers lose 3-2 at Arizona

The Oregon State women's soccer team took the early lead at Arizona on Thursday night on a goal by McKenna Martinez, but could not hold off the Wildcats in a 3-2 defeat.

Martinez' unassisted goal in the fourth minute was her ninth of the season. 

But Arizona (7-6-3, 4-4-1 Pac-12 Conference) answered with three first-half goals to take control of the game.

In the 72nd minute Arizona drew a yellow card on a tackle inside the 18-yard box and Oregon State's Abby Schwartz made the penalty kick to trim the deficit to 3-2. The Beavers kept up the pressure and earned corner kicks in the 89th and 90th minutes, but could not convert.

OSU goalkeeper Hailey Coll had seven saves in the contest.

Oregon State (4-10-3, 0-8-1) will play Arizona State at 1 p.m. Sunday in Tempe.

