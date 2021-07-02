OSU women's soccer: Beavers hire Sinacola as women's soccer coach

Oregon State has hired Lauren Sinacola as the head women's soccer coach. The decision is contingent on the completion of all university hiring processes.
Sinacola spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach at Notre Dame, helping the team climb as high as No. 13 in the national rankings during her tenure. She helped lead the Fighting Irish to an NCAA Tournament berth in 2019, culminating in a 1-0 victory over Saint Louis in the first round. Four Notre Dame players earned All-ACC honors during Sinacola’s time with the squad.
“I am excited and grateful to be the next head women’s soccer coach at Oregon State University,” Sinacola said. “The moment I set foot on campus, I realized how special the university, people and community are. I want to thank President Becky Johnson, Director of Athletics Scott Barnes, Senior Associate Athletic Directors Jacque Bruns and Kimya Massey, and the entire search committee for putting their belief in me to lead our student-athletes on the women’s soccer team.
“I also want to thank Nate Norman and the rest of the staff along with the student-athletes at Notre Dame — my time in South Bend has been unforgettable. Finally, I want to thank my wife, Aimee Sinacola, and the rest of my family. Their support has been extremely influential for my professional career, and it means the world. I can’t wait to get to work with this group of student-athletes. We will aim to build an Oregon State program that can consistently compete in the Pac-12 and in the country. Go Beavs!”
Under Sinacola’s guidance, Notre Dame produced three professional signees including a pair that were drafted into the NWSL. The Irish also had three players invited to join their respective youth national teams.
Prior to her time at Notre Dame, Sinacola spent five seasons at Western Michigan, including the final two as head coach. During the 2016 and 2017 seasons, she posted a mark of 23-15-2, and helped the Broncos’ seniors finish as the winningest class in program history. WMU made the MAC Tournament in both of her seasons in charge, and had three All-MAC Team selections.
In her three seasons as an assistant, Sinacola helped guide Western Michigan to a 39-18-10 mark, including two MAC Tournament Championships and a pair of NCAA Tournament appearances.
“We are thrilled to welcome coach Sinacola to Beaver Nation,” Barnes said. “She brings with her an excitement and a passion for the sport, as well as a record of success as both a head coach and an assistant. Coach Sinacola’s commitment to helping her players grow both as players and as people makes her a great fit for the Oregon State program.
“I want to thank Jacque Bruns for chairing the search and to all of the search committee members for their efforts throughout this selection process.”
A native of Rochester, Mich., Sinacola got her start as a volunteer assistant at her alma mater, Michigan State, working with the staff from 2010-12. She spent the 2012 season as an assistant at Olivet College.
As a player for the Spartans from 2006-09, Sinacola helped her team earn a pair of NCAA Tournament berths. She was a four-year starter in the midfield, as well as a team captain during her senior campaign. Sinacola earned All-Big Ten honors in her junior season, after leading the conference with 11 assists. She was a two-time Big Ten Academic honoree.
While at Michigan State, Sinacola earned a bachelor’s degree in communications with a specialization in public relations. She also earned a masters in sports administration from Michigan State. Sinacola will be joined in Corvallis by her wife Aimee.