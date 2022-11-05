OSU women's soccer: Beavers finish season with draw against Ducks

In the season finale, the Oregon State women's soccer team drew the Oregon Ducks with a 2-2 score at a rainy Pape Field in Eugene on Friday night.

The hosts opened the scoring with a 28th minute goal by senior Zoe Hasenauer.

The Beavers drew even 12 minutes later on a goal by Sawyer Service goal from an assist by Reese Moffatt on a corner kick.

The match remained tied into the second half when Oregon State's McKenna Martinez put a shot past Oregon goalkeeper Leah Freeman to give the Beavers the lead in the 73rd minute. The goal was the 10th of the season for Martinez.

Oregon found the equalizer in the 82nd minute. Megan Rucker's shot was blocked by OSU goalkeepr Hailey Coll, but the ball found its way to Alice Barbieri who knocked a low shot through traffic to even the match.

Oregon State (5-10-4, 1-8-2 Pac-12) outshot the Ducks (4-8-7, 2-6-3) by a 14-12 margin, including an 8-6 edge in shots on goal. Martinez led the Beavers with seven shots – five on goal. Coll made four stops in net.

Service's goal to get OSU on level terms came just one minute after coming into the match for Gwen Jacobs in the 39th minute.