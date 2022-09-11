OSU women's soccer: Beavers finish nonconference slate with win at James Madiso

Oregon State sophomore Sawyer Service scored her first collegiate goal on Sunday in the Beavers' 1-0 win over James Madison in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Bryana Pizarro took the corner kick in the 54th minute which Service headed into the net.

The victory is the second shutout of the season for Oregon State goalkeeper Hailey Coll, who made three saves. The Beavers had the advantage in shots (11-6), shots on goal (8-3) and corner kicks (7-1).

Oregon State (4-2-2) will open Pac-12 Conference play at home against Washington State on Sept. 23.