OSU women's soccer: Beavers fall to USC

LOS ANGELES — The Oregon State women's soccer team fell 2-0 to No. 13 USC on Friday afternoon.

The Beavers had a few opportunities but could not keep pace with the Trojans.

"USC is a top team," coach Matt Kagan said. "Unfortunately for us, they capitalized on their chances and we didn't. This was another game where we created enough but, unfortunately, did not finish out our opportunities. We battled the Trojans and I am proud of that."

The Beaver trailed 1-0 at the half after USC scored in the 19th minute.

The Beavers kept up their offensive pressure throughout the second half but USC's defense was able to stop the majority of Oregon State's plays.

The Trojans made it 2-0 with just over a minute left to seal the game.

The Beavers take on No. 3 UCLA on Sunday.

