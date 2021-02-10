OSU women's soccer: Beavers fall to Portland, 4-3

PORTLAND — Sophomore Brianna McReynolds scored two goals to lead the Oregon State women’s soccer team but it was host Portland taking home the 4-3 victory Wednesday.
“I want to give a ton of credit to Portland,” coach Matt Kagan said. “They were dominant in the second half and we didn’t respond well. We need to do a better job coaching and our players need to do a better job executing. This is a good lesson for us before the start of conference.”
McReynolds opened scoring just 1:10 into the game. The Beavers earned a penalty kick and McReynolds placed the ball just out of the goalkeeper’s reach in the lower net.
Just over 10 minutes later, McReynolds put the Beavers (1-1) up 2-0 as sophomore Abby Schwartz sent a perfectly placed pass up centerfield for McReynolds to score from 15 yards out in the 14th minute.
Portland got on the board in the 29th minute. After a foul on junior Sydney Studer, the Pilots sent a penalty kick past junior goalkeeper Bridgette Skiba and into the net.
The Beavers answered in less than three minutes. Senior Kaillen Fried took a corner kick and for the second time in as many games, Studer made for the perfect target as she headed the ball into the goal.
The Pilots scored a second goal with 7:29 left in the first half and Oregon State started the second half with a 3-2 lead.
The Beavers fought hard but Portland scored two unanswered goals in the second half for the 4-3 victory.
Oregon State will return home to host its first weekend of play. The Beavers play California on Feb. 26 for their first Pac-12 game before hosting Stanford on Feb. 28 for their first nonconference game against a Pac-12 team.