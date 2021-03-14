OSU women's soccer: Beavers fall to No. 24 ASU in OT

The Oregon State women’s soccer dropped a 1-0 overtime decision to No. 24 Arizona State at Paul Lorenz Field on Sunday afternoon.

“We dominated in every category except the one that matters,” coach Matt Kagan said. “It’s a good lesson in finishing our chances. They finished just one of theirs and won the game.”

The Beavers started with offensive pressure right from the beginning. Oregon State created multiple chances for a score in the first 45 minutes but was unable to finish.

Redshirt-junior McKenzie Weinert took the first shot in the seventh minute, but a Sun Devils defender blocked the quick shot. Freshman Amber Jackson collected the ball and took a shot at goal but ASU goalkeeper Guilia Cascapera notched her first save.

Keeping with the pressure, the Beavers did not let up. Before the game hit the 10-minute mark, Oregon State saw another collection of shots from Jackson and junior Sydney Studer from a corner kick by senior Kaillen Fried.

Oregon State kept hammering shots towards goal throughout the first half. Owning possession for the majority of the first 45 minutes, OSU allowed the Sun Devils just one shot in the 24th minute.

At the half, the Beavers held a 9-1 advantage in shots, with six on goal.