OSU women's soccer: Beavers fall 2-0 to Golden Bears

  • Updated
  • 0

California took a 2-0 win over the Oregon State women's soccer team on Thursday night at Lorenz Field.

Skylar Briggs scored in the 31st minute and Ayo Oke scored in the 42nd minute for the Golden Bears (9-4-3, 4-3 Pac-12 Conference). Oke also had the assist on Briggs' goal.

McKenna Martinez tallied two shots for OSU (4-8-3, 0-6-1) and Abby Schwartz took one shot. Goalkeepr Hailey Coll made five saves.

Oregon State will honor its seniors on Sunday in the home finale against No. 7 Stanford. Kickoff against the Cardinal is set for noon at Paul Lorenz Field.

