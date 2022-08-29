OSU women's soccer: Beavers earn a draw at University of the Pacific

Skyler Herrera scored in the 57th minute to give the Oregon State women's soccer team a 1-1 draw against the University of the Pacific on Sunday in Stockton, California.

The Tigers took the lead in the fourth minute on a goal by Jenae Packard.

Oregon State pressed the attack in the first half in an effort to tie the match, but Pacific goalkeeper Brenna Crump made four first-half saves. Oregon State's Sawyer Service had two opportunities before the break including a shot which hit the crossbar.

For the game, Pacific had more total shots (22-14) and shots on goal (13-9). Oregon State junior goalkeeper Hailey Coll had 12 saves in the contest.

Oregon State (2-0-2) will host Boise State at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lorenz Field.