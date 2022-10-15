OSU women's soccer: Beavers earn 2-2 draw at Washington

Snapping a five-game skid, the Oregon State women's soccer team played to a draw at Washington, 2-2, on Friday night at Husky Soccer Stadium in Seattle.

The Beavers (4-7-3, 0-5-1 Pac-12) broke a scoreless tie with back-to-back goals in the 31st minute. Sophie Conrad netted her first collegiate goal off help from Megin Turi and Valerie Tobias. Twenty-four seconds later, a misplay by Washington's keeper set up McKenna Martinez for her seventh goal of the season.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Six minutes later, Washington would halve their deficit when McKenzie Weinert notched her first of two when she snuck a shot past OSU goalkeeper Hailey Coll.

With the hosts looking to tie things up after an Amber Jackson foul inside the Huskies' 18-yard box, Coll guessed correctly — her bottom left — to make the save on a penalty shot.

Weinert scored a second goal in the 68th minute to tie the match.

Six minutes after the UW goal, Conrad nearly got her second, but it was just to the right of the post. In the match's final 13 minutes, the Beavers tallied five corners and some free kicks in dangerous zones in attempts to retake the lead.

Coll stopped five shots in the match's 90 minutes. Martinez led the offense with four shots, three of which were on frame. Conrad added a pair with one on net.

The Beavers will return home for their final matches of the season at Paul Lorenz Field, hosting Bay Area conference foes California and Stanford on Thursday and Sunday, Oct. 23.