OSU women's soccer: Beavers drop road match at Colorado

The Oregon State women's soccer team's rally from a 2-0 halftime deficit came up short in a 3-2 loss at Colorado on Thursday.

In their Pac-12 road opener, the Beavers gave up two first-half goals to the Buffaloes (7-3-3, 1-2-1 Pac-12) and then surrendered a third goal early in the second half.

Oregon State answered in the 57th minute when Valerie Tobias set up Maddie Tetz for her first goal of the season. In the 80th minute, the Beavers drew a foul inside the 18-yard box and McKenna Martinez knocked home the penalty kick to cut the deficit to a single goal.

Oregon State had a late opportunity for the draw but the shot attempt went wide.

Colorado had the advantage in shots (19-10), shots on goal (7-4) and corner kicks (3-2). Amber Jackson led the Beavers with three shots, two on goal. Martinez' goal was her seventh of the season and first in Pac-12 play.

Oregon State (4-6-2, 0-4- Pac-12) will play at Utah at on Sunday.