 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OSU women's soccer: Beavers drop Pac-12 opener to Cougars

  • 0

A 70th-minute goal by Washington State's Sydney Studer was the difference on Friday night as Oregon State lost its Pac-12 Conference opener to the Cougars 1-0 at Lorenz Field.

The result breaks a three-match undefeated stretch at home for the Beavers (4-3-3, 0-1 Pac-12).

Goalkeeper Hailey Coll made seven stops to keep the Beavers in contention. Washington State had the advantage in shots (21-10), shots on goal (8-2) and corner kicks (7-4).

A crowd of 1,059 took in the contest, which is the highest attendance for a home game since coach Lauren Sinacola took over the team going into the 2021 season.

Oregon State will return to Lorenz Field at 7 p.m. Thursday against USC. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News