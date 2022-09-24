OSU women's soccer: Beavers drop Pac-12 opener to Cougars

A 70th-minute goal by Washington State's Sydney Studer was the difference on Friday night as Oregon State lost its Pac-12 Conference opener to the Cougars 1-0 at Lorenz Field.

The result breaks a three-match undefeated stretch at home for the Beavers (4-3-3, 0-1 Pac-12).

Goalkeeper Hailey Coll made seven stops to keep the Beavers in contention. Washington State had the advantage in shots (21-10), shots on goal (8-2) and corner kicks (7-4).

A crowd of 1,059 took in the contest, which is the highest attendance for a home game since coach Lauren Sinacola took over the team going into the 2021 season.

Oregon State will return to Lorenz Field at 7 p.m. Thursday against USC.