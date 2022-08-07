OSU women's soccer: Beavers defeat Trinity Western in exhibition

The Oregon State women’s soccer team took down Trinity Western 4-1 Saturday evening in exhibition action at Lorenz Field.

McKenna Martinez scored twice, while Sawyer Service and Ava Benedetti both found the net. Sophie Conrad, Bryana Pizarro and Megin Turi notched assists in the contest.

Oregon State struck less than three minutes into the contest, as Martinez curled one into the lower left corner from 18 yards out. Trinity Western leveled the score shortly after, evening things up at one with a header on a scramble in the box.

The Beavers moved back in front off a set-piece, as Service hammered home a Pizarro corner kick from close range. The teams headed into the break with OSU leading 2-1.

Oregon State controlled the possession in the early parts of the second 45, leading up to its third goal of the match, as Ava Benedetti curled a left-footed shot into the upper-90.

Martinez completed the brace in the 69th minute, dribbling through a host of Spartan defenders before poking it past the keeper to extend the advantage to three. Oregon State kept Trinity Western off the score sheet over the final 86 minutes to take the 4-1 win.

As a team, OSU out-shot TWU 21-11 in the game. Three Oregon State keepers combined to make a total of five saves.

The Beavers will host another exhibition match on Friday against Seattle U, before their regular season opens on Aug. 18.