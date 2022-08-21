OSU women's soccer: Beavers building on last season's success

The Oregon State women’s soccer program took a big step forward in 2021 under first-year head coach Lauren Sinacola. After going 4-11-1 the year prior, the Beavers went 11-7-1 and cracked the top 25 in the United Soccer Coaches Poll for the first time since 2012.

Sinacola, who came to Oregon State after serving as an assistant at Notre Dame, said the program is building on last season’s success.

“I thought we did a lot of great things in year one. I was really proud of what we put together. But year two, after having a full offseason … with the group and being able to develop individuals and develop our system, I see us doing things already this year, comparing it to last year, that I’m really excited about,” Sinacola said. “When we started with them on day one this year, we were able to get right into tactics and specifics whereas last year we were just getting to know the team.”

Oregon State opened the season on Thursday night with a 1-1 draw against Eastern Washington at Lorenz Field. On Sunday afternoon, the Beavers defeated Wyoming 4-1. Transfer Ava Benedetti scored the first goal and returning sophomores McKenna Martinez, who scored two goals, and Amber Jackson also found the back of the net.

Oregon State relied heavily on Martinez last season. She led the team in goals (12) and tied for the team lead in assists (4). Martinez was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman team and was second-team All-Pac-12.

“She is a phenomenal player. I would tell you my expectations are really high for her, but she sets extremely high standards and expectations for herself,” Sinacola said, adding that during the offseason, “She’s put a lot of really good work in finishing and being efficient in front of the net.”

Martinez led the team in shots taken by a wide margin last year. She took 65 shots and no one else on the squad took more than 19. She would like to convert on a higher percentage of shots this season.

“I’ve really been focusing on placement. I think last year I was really focused on power, whereas my accuracy wasn’t as good,” Martinez said

Martinez was not the only freshman starter a year ago. Jackson had a strong debut year, starting all 19 games and finishing the season as the team’s second-leading goal-scorer (5) along with three assists. Defender Juju Barker started every game and midfielder Sawyer Service started 18 games and both were among the team leaders in minutes played.

But being in or out of the rotation last season doesn’t guarantee anything this year. Sinacola said that in 2021 midfielder Gwenyth Jacobs didn’t see the field, but after a strong offseason, Jacobs, a junior, was in the starting lineup on opening night.

“I think we are a deep team. This spring and the winter, they truly bought into the individual development piece,” Sinacola said.

The team bolstered that depth with the addition of three transfers. Graduate student Caroline Duncan comes to Oregon State after spending four years at Memphis. Duncan has already made an impact for the Beavers, scoring the game-tying goal on Thursday against Eastern Washington.

Defender Reese Moffatt, also a graduate student, started 63 games at Louisiana State, and senior midfielder Benedetti joins the Beavers after starting her career at Arkansas. Benedetti, who is from Happy Valley, said playing closer to home was a major reason for her transfer to Oregon State.

Benedetti was extremely active against Wyoming and provides a strategic complement alongside Martinez. Opponents will not be able to focus their defense on just one attacker.

“I really like playing with Ava because she’s super dynamic and she’s a really good communicator,” Martinez said. “It’s really nice to be able to feed off her and learn from her.”

Benedetti said her new teammates quickly made her feel comfortable in this new environment.

“I’m already coming into a very talented lineup. We’re very elusive up front. I feel like my passion for the game allows other people to express themselves more,” Benedetti said. “I really like to involve my teammates and I really like to play-make.”

Sinacola said all three transfers come from programs which regularly earn NCAA tournament bids and that experience is helpful on this young squad.

“I think they bring a lot. They all came in and have done a great job fitting in with the group and picking the right times and the right moment to speak up,” Sinacola said.

Oregon State’s most significant loss from last season is the graduation of goalkeeper Bridgette Skiba who ended her career with the fourth-most saves in program history (286).

Goalkeeper Hailey Coll, a junior from Eugene, has started the first two games of the season. She made a save on a penalty kick in the opener which gave the Beavers the opportunity to rally for the tie. Junior Isobel Herrod and freshman Mya Sanchez provide depth at the position.

Oregon State (1-0-1) is on the road this week for games at Fresno State (Thursday) and University of the Pacific (Sunday). The Beavers will return home to host Boise State at Lorenz Field on Sept. 1.