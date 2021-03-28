OSU women's soccer: Beavers, Bears settle for scoreless draw

BERKELEY, California — The Oregon State women’s soccer team kept No. 22 California scoreless in a tie at the teams’ 2021 rematch on Sunday afternoon.

“Our student-athletes battled all day,” coach Matt Kagan said. “We are proud of the group for getting a tie on such a hot day. These Friday-Sunday weekends are difficult, especially in the Pac-12. And while we didn’t win, there is a ton to build off of.”

The Beavers came out attacking in the first half, holding possession for much of the 45 minutes.

In the second half, the Beavers had to take on more of a defensive play with the Golden Bears’ consistent attack.

The final 12 minutes of regulation saw three shots from Oregon State and two from California.

The first overtime period was a lot of midfield play from both the Golden Bears and the Beavers. Cal was able to get two shots on goal but neither team was able to capitalize on the golden goal rule.

Both teams saw more offensive action in the second overtime period.

The Golden Bears came out with four shots in the first three minutes but Oregon State turned over the ball for three shots, two on goal, in the final seven minutes of the game.

The Beavers return home to face Colorado on Friday before hosting Utah on Sunday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0