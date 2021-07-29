OSU women's soccer: Beavers add Caroline Kelly to coaching staff

The Oregon State women’s soccer team has added Caroline Kelly to its coaching staff, head coach Lauren Sinacola announced Thursday.
Kelly joins the Beavers after spending the 2020 season at Cincinnati, where she worked primarily with the goalkeepers. She helped guide the Bearcats to a 5-5-1 record in their abbreviated spring campaign.
“We are extremely excited to add Caroline to our soccer program,” Sinacola said. “Caroline is a fantastic coach, an organized and diligent recruiter and an even better person. Her commitment to the game, and more importantly to the growth and development of the players, is exactly the type of individual I want by my side as we compete and elevate through the Pac-12.
“I have been able to get to know Caroline over the last few years and I could not be more confident in her abilities as a coach and who she is as a person. Caroline is an outstanding leader for our student-athletes and we are fortunate to have her as a part of our program.”
Prior to her time in Cincinnati, Kelly spent two seasons as an assistant at Army. Her tenure was highlighted by an impressive run in the 2019 Patriot League tournament, as the Black Knights earned a upset over No. 2 seed Holy Cross before ultimately falling in the tournament final. Under Kelly’s guidance, Army keeper Sydney Cassalia earned the Patriot League's goalkeeper of the year in 2019, as well as first team all-region in 2018.
Kelly spent the 2017 season as an assistant at Dartmouth, helping the team hold four clean sheets that year. In 2016 she served as a graduate assistant at South Carolina, as the team won an SEC title and made the Elite Eight.
“I want to thank head coach Lauren Sinacola for this opportunity,” Kelly said. “I have been impressed by her work ethic and admired her skill for years, and it is an honor to be joining her staff.
“To be joining the program at Oregon State is an absolute privilege. Coach Sinacola’s vision for women’s soccer, and for the Oregon State women, puts the program on course to make waves in this conference.”
During her collegiate career, Kelly set Virginia Tech records for career goals against average (.628) and season goals against average (.690). She spent her final year of eligibility at South Carolina, where she made 12 starts.
Following her collegiate career, Kelly played one season for the Women’s Premier Soccer League’s Boston Breakers Reserves. She allowed 0.57 goals per contest on the season, while posting a 13-1-0 record to pace the squad to a WPSL championship.
Kelly graduated magna cum laude with a bachelors' degree from Virginia Tech, and earned a master’s degree in sport and entertainment management from the University of South Carolina.