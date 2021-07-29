OSU women's soccer: Beavers add Caroline Kelly to coaching staff

The Oregon State women’s soccer team has added Caroline Kelly to its coaching staff, head coach Lauren Sinacola announced Thursday.

Kelly joins the Beavers after spending the 2020 season at Cincinnati, where she worked primarily with the goalkeepers. She helped guide the Bearcats to a 5-5-1 record in their abbreviated spring campaign.

“We are extremely excited to add Caroline to our soccer program,” Sinacola said. “Caroline is a fantastic coach, an organized and diligent recruiter and an even better person. Her commitment to the game, and more importantly to the growth and development of the players, is exactly the type of individual I want by my side as we compete and elevate through the Pac-12.

“I have been able to get to know Caroline over the last few years and I could not be more confident in her abilities as a coach and who she is as a person. Caroline is an outstanding leader for our student-athletes and we are fortunate to have her as a part of our program.”