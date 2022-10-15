OSU women's rowing: Beavers place four boats in top five at Gonzaga event

The Oregon State women’s rowing team put four boats in the top five to open the fall schedule at the Head of the Spokane hosted by Gonzaga on Saturday morning.

The A varsity 4+ crew of Giulia Clerici, Rhianna Loughnan, Torree Hawken, Megan Lautner and Anna Michie took second with a time of 19 minutes, 16 seconds for the runner-up finish.

Two of the Beavers' three varsity 8+s boats finished within the top five, with OSU taking third (17:13) and fourth (17:15), while the pair of Evan Park and Maeve Donnelly tied for fifth, crossing the line at 21:17 to round out the top five finishes for Oregon State.

Oregon State returns to action in two weeks with the Head of the American hosted by Sacramento State in Gold River, Calif. on Oct. 29.