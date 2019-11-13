The Oregon State women's soccer team took home two Pac-12 postseason awards with redshirt sophomore McKenzie Weinert earning third-team honors while Brianna McReynolds was named to the all-freshman team.
Weinert led the Beavers with 21 points, on nine goals and two assists. The Milwaukie native started every game this season and had the ninth-most shots in a single season at OSU with 56.
You have free articles remaining.
McReynolds earned Pac-12 player of the week honors after scoring a hat trick and an assist at Houston. She led the Beavers with five assists and tacked on five goals.
As a team, Oregon State finished with an 11-6-2 overall record, the most wins since 2012. The Beavers also were the only Pac-12 school to finish the nonconference schedule with a perfect record, going 8-0.