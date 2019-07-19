Nick Stirrett will join the Oregon State women’s soccer team's coaching staff as an assistant.
Stirrett comes to the Beavers after spending three seasons on the staff at the University of Illinois, where he worked primarily with the team’s goalkeepers and served as the program’s recruiting coordinator.
Prior to his time at Illinois, Stirrett spent the 2015 season at Penn State. He also was the head men’s soccer coach at the University of Mount Union where his 2013 squad earned 12 wins on its way to a third-place finish in the Ohio Athletic Conference and an appearance in the OAC tournament semifinals.
Before heading to Mount Union, Stirrett held coaching positions at Northern Illinois, DePauw and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.