Oregon State sophomore Bridgette Skiba has been named the Pac-12 goalkeeper of the week.
Skiba recorded her sixth-solo shutout of the season on Thursday night as Oregon State defeated Oregon, 1-0, in the Civil War at Lorenz Field. The goalkeeper finished with five saves through 90 minutes of action against the Ducks.
Overall, the sophomore finished with 69 saves on the season and boasts a .784 save percentage after starting 19 games and playing 1751 minutes in goal for the Beavers. Following the last week of regular-season action, Skiba sits fifth in the Pac-12 for total saves, fourth in save percentage and seventh in goals-allowed average (.98).
Skiba finished the 2019 season by etching her name into Oregon State's single season Records to tie for fourth in both solo shutouts and goals-against average. The Portland native has also worked her way onto the OSU Career Records in career saves (eighth with 147 saves) and solo shutouts (tied for seventh with seven).