Oregon State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes announced Monday that there will be a change in leadership of the Beavers’ women’s soccer program for the 2019 season as head coach Linus Rhode will not be retained.

“This was a very difficult decision to relieve Coach Rhode from the head coaching position,” Barnes said. “I have the utmost respect for Coach Rhode and the efforts he made in developing student-athletes on and off the pitch in over a decade as the leader of this program. I sincerely wish the best for Coach Rhode and his family in their future endeavors.”

Rhode completed his 11th season as the Beavers’ head women’s soccer coach last week after spending eight years holding positions as the program’s associate and assistant coach. He compiled a record of 88-110-24 as a head coach and took the program to three NCAA Tournaments early in his tenure.

OSU leadership will embark on a national search for the fifth head coach of the program since the inception of women’s intercollegiate soccer at OSU in 1988.