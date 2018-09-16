The Oregon State women's soccer team dropped a 3-0 decision to Portland in the final nonconference game of the season on Sunday at Lorenz Field.
"Obviously we are disappointed with the night," said head coach Linus Rhode. "Now, as a group, we just have to look to bounce back and get ready for Colorado. I think there were some good moments, but overall, just too many errors."
Redshirt junior Toni Malone recorded a shot on goal for the Beavers in the 16th minute that narrowly missed the top left corner of goal but Portland's goalkeeper deflected it at the last minute. McKenzie Weinert made a strong offensive attack in the 23rd minute that Portland was able to knock out of bounds for an Oregon State corner kick.
Freshman goalkeeper Bridgette Skiba made a diving save in to keep the game scoreless in the 37th minute, but Portland was able to score in the 42nd minute off a free kick header to take a 1-0 lead into halftime.
Portland extended its lead to 2-0 in the 50th minute and scored one more time in the half in the 62nd minute.
Oregon State would get a couple good looks in the second half as Allison Pantuso chipped the ball ahead to Weinert that was just out of reach.
Weinert would get one more look at the goal with a shot on the right side of the field that went just past the top left corner of the goal.
Skiba recorded seven saves.
Oregon State hosts Colorado at Lorenz Field at 4 p.m. Friday in the Pac-12 opener.