HOUSTON — Freshman Brianna McReynolds recorded the golden goal in the 98th minute and sophomore Sydney Studer netted her second goal of the season to propel Oregon State to a 2-1 overtime victory over Rice on Sunday night to continue OSU's best ever start at 7-0.
"This was a great, resilient win for our team," coach Matt Kagan said. "Rice is extremely well-coached and organized. They caused us problems all night. We gave up a late goal but bounced back and scored a brilliant goal to win the game. I'm proud of our team's character."
Oregon State attacked early in the game with freshman Marley Salveter and senior Paula Leblic each taking a shot within the first three minutes of play that were saved and blocked, respectively. McReynolds recorded her first shot in the 10th minute that was also saved by the Owls' keeper.
Studer attempted to push the Beavers ahead in the 44th minute, but her shot went wide. OSU outshot Rice 6-5 in the first half but both teams ended the first half scoreless.
Abby Schwartz and Kaillen Fried both had shot attempts early in the second half for the Beavers, but weren't able to land anything on target.
Studer's goal came in the 55th minute after Oregon State moved the ball down the field to earn a throw in 10 yards from the end line. Redshirt freshman Kiah Dayton made the long throw into the 18-yard box that Studer was able to get her head on through traffic and score giving OSU a 1-0 lead.
You have free articles remaining.
Rice leveled the score in the 88th minute after a shot rebounds off the crossbar to an Owls player directly in front of the Beavers' goal forcing overtime.
McReynolds scored the winner, her fourth goal on the season, assisted off a long pass from Leblic at midfield that pulled Rice's keeper out from the goal allowing McReynolds to use her right foot to push it into the net.
Oregon State outshot Rice 15-12 in the match with shot attempts coming from McReynolds and Studer (three), Fried, Leblic and Weinert (two) and Schwartz, Taylor Lemmond and Marley Salveter (one).
Skiba faced 12 shots in goal and came up with three saves bringing her season total to 15.
Oregon State returns home on Thursday for a 4 p.m. contest with Idaho.