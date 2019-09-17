{{featured_button_text}}
Oregon State freshman Brianna McReynolds has been named the Pac-12 offensive player of the week and been named to the Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week.

McReynolds recorded her first-career hat trick in OSU's 5-0 victory over Houston. The forward also recorded an assist to finish with seven points on the night. On Sunday against Rice, she recorded a golden goal in the 98th minute to propel the Beavers to a 2-1 overtime victory over the Owls.

Overall, McReynolds has four goals and leads the team with four assist on the season, placing her seventh in the Pac-12 in points with 12. The freshman has started in all seven matches this season, playing a total of 449 minutes.

Oregon State (7-0-0)  will host Idaho for the final nonconference game of the regular season on Thursday at Paul Lorenz Field.

