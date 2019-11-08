Oregon State women's soccer sophomore goalkeeper Bridgette Skiba has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team, the College Sports Information Directors of America announced Thursday.
Skiba is a psychology major with a 3.95 grade point average, and has started in goal for all 19 games this season. The sophomore has recorded 69 saves on the year, and has one assist. Skiba also recorded her sixth solo shutout on Thursday night against Oregon to move up in OSU's single season Records to tie for fourth.
As a team, the Beavers finished the regular season with an 11-6-2 overall record and 3-6-2 record in Pac-12 play.
Oregon State is awaiting the potential of a post-season appearance. The NCAA selection show is Monday at 1:30 p.m.