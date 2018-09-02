McKenzie Weinert recorded the lone goal of the game in the 93rd minute to give the Oregon State women's soccer team a 1-0 overtime win over Dartmouth on Sunday.
"I'm very happy for the players," coach Linus Rhode said. "They have been working extremely hard. Today we were also smart in how we played. I think that was the big difference in today's game. We just have to keep building."
Oregon State started the game strong, maintaining possession for most of the first half. But the Beavers were unable to score.
The Beavers got the kick to start overtime. Weinert fired a shot that went high in the 92nd minute. She came back a minute later with the game-winning shot.
Freshman goalkeeper Bridgette Skiba recorded seven saves to help the Beavers capture the win.
Oregon State will travel to Lubbock, Texas, next Sunday to face No. 21 Texas Tech in the last nonconference road game.