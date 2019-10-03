SALT LAKE CITY — Freshman Sophie Conrad scored her second career goal as Oregon State tied Utah 1-1 in a double overtime Pac-12 Conference game.
"I am extremely proud of our women for battling all night," OSU coach Matt Kagan said. "Utah is a well-coached and very organized team."
The Beavers tied it in the 75th minute when Brianna McReynolds pushed the ball through two defenders to the feet of Conrad deep in the right side of the box. Conrad used her right foot to slide the ball into the lower-left corner for her second goal of the season. Sophomore Sydney Studer tried to push the Beavers ahead in the final minutes of regulation, but wasn't able to find the back of the net.
The first overtime saw both teams only getting one shot a piece with Utah getting one look on goal in the 92nd minute, and senior Ashleigh Fonsen matching that in the 95th. In the second overtime, Conrad almost found the back of the net for the second time, but Utah's goalkeeper was able to get the save and the teams finished with a draw.
"We adapted in the second half and scored a great goal," Kagan said. "We tried to push for the winner on multiple occasions. We will take a point on the road in the Pac-12 and move onto Colorado on Sunday."