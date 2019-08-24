HILLSBORO — The Oregon State women's soccer team earned its first victory under head coach Matt Kagan Saturday afternoon, taking a 3-0 nonconference win against Portland State.
"I'm proud of the athletes," Kagan said. "We scored three goals while giving up zero. Afterwards I told the players it was a shutout in every facet since we didn't even allow them to get a shot off. We could have been a bit more efficient in the second half, but the coaching staff is happy with the athletes' effort. We have a massive test looking ahead to Villanova, so it's on to the next one."
Oregon State struck within the first five minutes as freshman Abby Schwartz put the Beavers on the board off a free kick taken by senior Ashleigh Fonsen just across midfield.
Sophomore Sydney Studer added the second goal in the 20th minute off a header from three feet in front of the goal that she fielded off a pass from Laura Galceran in the far right corner.
Redshirt sophomore McKenzie Weinert fielded a pass from Brianna McReynolds two minutes later that allowed her to punch one past Portland State's keeper. OSU took the 3-0 lead into halftime.
"After the performance today, I am excited for what this team is going to accomplish and proud of what happened today," Schwartz said. "It feels amazing to score the first goal and the team is so pumped for everything that is yet to come. I feel honored to be a member of this team."
Oregon State came out firing in the second half, creating chances from Mylene Gorzynski, Marley Salveter and Weinert that were all just wide.
Oregon State continued to put on a strong offensive attack adding 14 more shots in the second half while maintaining control of the ball on the offensive side of the field for 69 percent of the game.
Oregon State finished with 23 shots with four each from Weinert and Paula Leblic, while Galceran and Gorzynski each tabbed three. Seven other Beavers recorded at least one shot.
Oregon State is back in action at 5 p.m. Friday at home against Villanova before hosting Saint Mary's on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. on the Pac-12 Networks.