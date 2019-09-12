HOUSTON — The Oregon State women's soccer team rolled to a 5-0 nonconference win at Houston.
Freshman Brianna McReynolds scored three goals, redshirt sophomore McKenzie Weinert scored twice and redshirt freshman Madison Ellsworth scored her first career goal in the win.
"I am super proud of our women for showing a ton of grit and determination," OSU coach Matt Kagan said. "We scored a great goal early and then tightened the screws in the second half. I thought our bench was massive tonight, as they came in and raised the level."
The Beavers outshot the Cougars 16-13 with shots coming from seven different players. In goal, sophomore Bridgette Skiba and redshirt senior Lindsay LaMont combined for the fifth shutout for the Beavers this season.
Oregon State plays at Rice on Sunday.