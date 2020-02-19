OSU women's soccer: Beavers promote assistant

OSU women's soccer: Beavers promote assistant

{{featured_button_text}}
Beavers Sports Logo Orange

Oregon State women's soccer head coach Matt Kagan has announced the promotion of assistant coach Nick Stirrett to associate head coach on Wednesday. With his title change, Stirrett will take on more of a leadership role overseeing certain aspects of the program.

"Nick is so deserving of this promotion to Associate Head Coach," said Kagan. "He is a tireless worker in the office and on the road recruiting. He is selfless and our players gained so much from him in his time working with our group. I am very thankful to have Nick here at OSU!"

Stirrett finished his first season with the OSU women's soccer program in 2019. He has played a key part in helping OSU become the most-improved team in the NCAA Division I from 2018 to 2019 posting an overall record of 11-6-2 for the most wins in program history since 2012.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News