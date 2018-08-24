LINCOLN, Neb. — The Oregon State women's soccer team put up a strong second half battle but can't fight their way back in a 3-0 loss to No. 18 Kansas.
Kansas controlled the ball for most of the first half as they got off to an early 1-0 lead. The Beavers tried to capitalize on a few occasions that were presented to them, including redshirt-sophomore Diana Santiago taking a free kick about 10-yards outside the Kansas penalty box. But the Beavers could not convert and Kansas scored two more times in the first half to take a 3-0 lead into halftime.
The Oregon State defensive unit held strong throughout the second half to keep the Jayhawks from extending their lead any further. Freshman goalkeeper Bridgette Skiba recorded three saves on the match.
Oregon State will face Nebraska on Sunday at 11 a.m. Pacific to finish the weekend.