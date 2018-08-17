The Oregon State women’s soccer team lost its season-opener, falling 1-0 to Clemson in a nonconference game at Lorenz Field.
The Beavers did not allow a goal until the 89th minute, when Clemson’s Miranda Weslake scored to give the Tigers the win.
Goalie Bridgette Skiba had three saves in the first 15 minutes and kept the Beavers in the running throughout the game.
Emery Wallerich and Helena Brown both had chances in the second half but were turned away by the Tigers.
OSU (0-1) takes on Stony Brook on Sunday before traveling to Lincoln, Neb., to play Kansas and Nebraska on Aug. 24 and 26.