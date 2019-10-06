BOULDER Colo. — Freshman Brianna McReynolds and redshirt senior Toni Malone each scored as the Oregon State women's soccer team picked up a 2-1 upset win over No. 17 Colorado for its first Pac-12 victory of the season on Sunday afternoon.
The win is the Beavers' first over Colorado since Oct. 4, 2015 when Oregon State (9-1-1-, 1-1-1) shut out the Buffaloes (9-2-1, 1-1-1), 2-0. It is also the first win for the Beavers in Boulder since 2012.
"Gritty, gritty, gritty," said head coach Matt Kagan. "Our team fights so hard. Sunday's are always hard games, but playing against a top-20 team in altitude makes it all the more difficult. Colorado is a great team, but our team deserved and earned this one. Our bench was massive for us in the end. Our will and spirit to continually fight for one another are everything."
Sophomore Bridgette Skiba was put to work early in the first half, facing five shots in the first 12 minutes. Skylar Herrera was the first Beaver to get a shot off on the day in the 22nd minute that bounced once and was saved by Colorado's goalkeeper. McKenzie Weinert followed with a shot with in the 27th minute that narrowly missed the left post.
Oregon State made a quick transition in the 28th minute when McReynolds fielded the ball around midfield and started the offensive attack. McReynolds challenged the Colorado defense before dishing the ball just outside the 18-yard box to Marley Salveter. Salveter cut the ball back in to McReynolds, who put her right foot on target and found the lower right corner giving OSU the 1-0 lead.
Skiba was challenged on the defensive end five more times and came up with two saves in the first half to help OSU maintain the 1-0 lead heading into halftime.
The second half started much like the first with the Buffaloes getting multiple shots off early. Colorado tied the game in the 72nd minute off a fast striking attack.
Four minutes later, Malone netted her first goal of the season after Oregon State was awarded a throw in deep in Colorado territory. It was taken into the middle of the field where Ashleigh Fonsen was able to tip it over multiple Colorado players to Malone in the middle of the box. Malone spun, beat the defender and used her left foot to fire it into the back of the goal.
Skiba held down the Buffaloes' charge late in the game making a jump with 10 seconds remaining in the match to get her right hand on a CU shot to push it over the top of the net. Skiba finished with five saves after facing 23 shots.
Oregon State returns home to Lorenz Field on Thursday when the Beavers host Stanford at 7 p.m. before facing off against California on Oct. 13 at 1 p.m.