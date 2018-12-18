Matt Kagan is no stranger to the NCAA tournament, having been a part of nine teams to participate in the postseason event.
He hopes No. 10 comes at Oregon State.
Kagan was named the Beavers’ new women’s soccer coach on Tuesday, Oregon State Vice President and Director of Athletics Scott Barnes announced. His appointment is contingent on the completion of all university hiring processes.
Kagan served as Mississippi State’s associate head coach the past two seasons.
“I want to thank Scott Barnes, (Deputy Athletic Director) Zack Lassiter and the search committee for entrusting me with this amazing opportunity to lead the Oregon State women’s soccer program,” Kagan said in a release by the university. “The people I met on my visit were extraordinary and are what makes Oregon State and Corvallis a very special place. I can’t wait to get started.”
The Bulldogs advanced to the NCAA tournament and were ranked in the top 25 for the first time in school history in 2018. In his first season at MSU, the team posted its best record in 16 years.
“We are very excited to welcome coach Kagan to Beaver Nation” Barnes said in the release. “What impressed the committee about coach Kagan is his proven track record of success on and off the pitch, including consistently being a part of teams that have had academic and postseason success.
“What we heard from the soccer community was praise for coach Kagan’s attributes in terms of energy, work ethic and his ability to relate to student-athletes.”
Of the nine NCAA appearances that Kagan has been a member of the coaching staff, three advanced to the Sweet 16.
“We will be relentless in recruiting exceptional people first and foremost,” Kagan said about his goals at Oregon State. “I want players who are intelligent, adaptable, athletic and hard working as we grow our culture of excellence on the field, off the field and in the classroom. I am a firm believer that winning can look different from game-to-game, but we will be an urgent, hardworking, blue collar team that will make it extremely difficult on the opponent.”
Kagan began his professional career in 2004 at Assumption College in Massachusetts before taking of the reigns of Worcester State from 2005-08.
He climbed to the NCAA Division I level for a three-year tenure at Evansville from 2008-10, and followed with two seasons at Miami (Florida), Providence and Loyola Marymount. In addition, he has been involved internationally with the United State Soccer Federation’s under-23 women’s national team.
“I want to thank coaches Tom Anagnost (Mississippi State), Michelle Myers (Loyola Marymount) and Krista McKendree (Evansville) for guiding me and helping to prepare me for this occasion,” Kagan said. “Finally, I want to thank my wife Jessica for being so supportive throughout this whole process. I cannot wait to get to Corvallis and begin working to bring OSU women’s soccer back to national prominence.”
Anagnost is happy to see his now former assistant get a chance to lead a program.
“He is a great coach and an even better person who is so deserving of this great opportunity,” he said. “Although I am sad to see him go, I am far more genuinely overjoyed for him. He has done so well wherever he has been and I know he will make Oregon State better.”
Kagan was an accomplished soccer player at Southern New Hampshire University from 1999-2002. He helped the program to three NCAA Division II tournament appearances, including the national championship game in 2002. He possesses both a bachelor’s degree (sports management) and master’s degree (business administration) from Southern New Hampshire.
“Matt is passionate in everything he does,” Myers said. “He is a tireless worker when it comes to recruiting and maintaining relationships with people. He sets high expectations for his players on and off the field and pushes them daily to help them become the best versions of themselves.
“Matt is demanding, but also very caring about his players. I know Matt’s energy, enthusiasm and work-ethic will bring a spark to the OSU soccer program. His former coaching experiences have prepared him well for this job and I believe he will do a great job leading the program forward.”