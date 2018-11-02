EUGENE — The Oregon State women's soccer team could not get the ball into the net in a 2-0 loss at Oregon.
The Beavers outshot Oregon 14-12 but allowed the two goals.
The Beavers were able to get multiple looks on goal in the first half from McKenzie Weinert, Allison Pantuso, Kaillen Fried and two from Diana Santiago.
The Ducks took the lead in the 34th minute and that stood up for a 1-0 lead into halftime.
Freshman Sydney Studer wasted no time in the second half before firing another shot at the goal for the Beavers in the 45th minute that went wide. Studer tried again with a header in the 50th minute that Oregon's keeper was able to get her hands on.
Oregon would score once more to extend their lead to 2-0.
Oregon State kept the pressure on with Pantuso, Studer, Santiago and Ashleigh Fonsen adding shots for the Beavers, but they were unable to score.