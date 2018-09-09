LUBBOCK, Texas — The Oregon State women's soccer team dropped a 4-1 nonconference decision at Texas Tech on Sunday night.
The Beavers trailed 4-0 before McKenzie Weinert scored at 88:11 to break up the shutout.
It was Weinert's second goal of the season; she has half the Beavers' goals this season.
Cassie Hyatt scored at 11:21 to put the Red Raiders up 1-0 at the half
Texas Tech then got goals from Ally Griffin (54:31 and 66:53 on a penalty shot) and Gwennie Puente (64:53).
Weinert attempted to strike back for OSU in the 72nd, but her attempt sailed high. Sydney Studer took a strike in the 73rd minute that hit the top crossbar.
The Beavers had just four shots, two on goal, while Texas Tech took 23 with 13 on frame. Bridgette Skiba had nine saves for Oregon State.
The Beavers (1-6) will host Portland on Sept. 16 in their final nonconference match.